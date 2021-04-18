Overview

Dr. Paul Ji, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ji works at Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.