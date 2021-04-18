Dr. Ji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Ji, MD
Dr. Paul Ji, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5072
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I had a very pleasant experience with Dr.Ji.. I find him very knowledgeable and honest doctor . He has helped me all the way with my condition ,with medical treatments as well as an very clear informative advice based on his medical expertise. Truly bright compassionate and caring doctor
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437212701
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ji accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ji works at
Dr. Ji has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ji.
