Dr. Paul Jeffords, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Jeffords, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Texas Back Institute
Dr. Jeffords works at
Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr Paul Jeffords regarding my sciatica in the backs of my legs and tingling and numbness in my feet. He listened to my concerns and explained my procedure which was an extreme minimal invasive fusion of my spine. The surgery was a success I am walking with my back straight and no longer hunched over. If you are suffering give him a call to discuss and start feeling better.
About Dr. Paul Jeffords, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1033106570
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- Emory University Department Of Orthopedic Surgery
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffords has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffords accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffords works at
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffords. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffords.
