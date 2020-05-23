Dr. Paul Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Jain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Paul Jain, MD & Associates3838 Camino del Rio N Ste 240, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 880-8844
- 2 3200 4th Ave Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 293-3994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to listen, ask the right questions and dive deep into my medical issues
About Dr. Paul Jain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427263367
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences
- University of Virginia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jain speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
