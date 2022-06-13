Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Locations
Traverse Bay Hand Therapy Plc.701 W Front St Ste 100, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0800
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 995-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My thumb was badly damaged in a table saw accident. Emergency room Doctor told me thumb would have to be removed at first joint. Dr Paul Jacobson had a completely different opinion, and as a result I have 100% use of my thumb. Dr Jacobson was friendly, efficient and answered all my questions. Office staff were friendly and efficient. Fifteen minute wait time was very reasonable.
About Dr. Paul Jacobson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1629074190
Education & Certifications
- Inidana University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Indiana Hand Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
