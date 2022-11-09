Dr. Paul Jacob, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Jacob, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Jacob, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Northwest Surgical Hospital.
Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 424-5426Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Community Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Northwest Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Jacobs is very friendly and compassionate to his patients. He is very knowledgeable, listens and answers any questions.
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
- Walsh University (College)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.