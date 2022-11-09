Overview

Dr. Paul Jacob, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Northwest Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.