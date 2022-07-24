Overview

Dr. Paul Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.