Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Jackson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
Gethsemane Cardiovascular Clinic1602 W Northfield Blvd Ste 511, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 494-1255
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jackson is the most skilled, caring, and professional cardiologist in Murfreesboro. He takes his time with his patients. He is thorough, detailed and exhaustive in his approach. Very satisfied with the care.
About Dr. Paul Jackson, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093738536
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.