Dr. Paul Issack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Issack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Issack works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Issack MD170 William St Fl 8, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5982
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very successful surgery. I had trust issues with other doctors as they gave me a doubt in my mind to never understand what was going on with my situation. They always told me that I should and could not do hip surgery. They stated that they would not even give it a chance with my situation. As soon as I met Dr. Issack, I believed in his work due to him diagnosing me as others doctors could not and he gave that compassion for going the extra mile to even go ahead to take the challenge of my operation in 2012. He is dedicated to his patients and he always responds to you if you have questions about anything. He listens to your concerns and answers all concerns with empathy. If he is unable to respond, his dedicated team will definitely get back to you. He is the greatest. If you feel like your lost and don't know where to turn in this difficult time for your surgery, I recommend Dr. Issack, Paul to your attention. I speak very highly of him and tell him Samantha S. Referred you
About Dr. Paul Issack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932305547
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery, New York, Ny
- NYU-Hospital for Joint Diseases
- New York University Hospitals Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Brooklyn College (CUNY) B.A./M.D. Program
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Issack works at
