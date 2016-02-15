Dr. Paul Israel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Israel, MD
Dr. Paul Israel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Israel works at
Pediatric Cardiology Associates303 Williams Ave SW Ste 1121, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-1081
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-1081
Madison Hospital8375 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 536-1081
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very nice my little girl Joni is 4 years old she loved him thanks from her parents.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1639106503
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Israel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Israel has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.
