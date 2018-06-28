Dr. Imus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Imus, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Imus, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Imus works at
Locations
La Mesa Pediatrics8881 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 200, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 464-6434Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Imus is a quick and efficient doctor. He answers all of our questions each time and we never wait long to see him. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Paul Imus, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1104116680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Imus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Imus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.