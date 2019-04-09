Dr. Paul Imber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Imber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Imber, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their residency with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Imber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iron Hill Corporate Center700 Prides Xing Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 998-0300Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
ENT & Allergy of Delaware1401 Foulk Rd Ste 205, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 998-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Concepts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- SelectHealth
- Starmark
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imber?
DR Imber is very professional. I have been to many ENTs over the years, DR Imber is by far the best! He has a unique ability to diagnose your issues accurately and recommend the right treatment option. As a military veteran I was plagued with sinusitis from my tour in the Gulf War. I suffered for years with a debilitating condition no other ENT could diagnose. DR Imber immediately identified the problem with a high level of confidence and surgically corrected the issue. 20 years later no issues
About Dr. Paul Imber, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1245308147
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Saint Joseph's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imber works at
Dr. Imber has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Imber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.