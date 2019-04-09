See All Otolaryngologists in Newark, DE
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview

Dr. Paul Imber, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their residency with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Imber works at ENT & Allergy of Delaware in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Iron Hill Corporate Center
    700 Prides Xing Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    ENT & Allergy of Delaware
    1401 Foulk Rd Ste 205, Wilmington, DE 19803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christiana Hospital
  Saint Francis Hospital
  Wilmington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Starmark
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 09, 2019
    DR Imber is very professional. I have been to many ENTs over the years, DR Imber is by far the best! He has a unique ability to diagnose your issues accurately and recommend the right treatment option. As a military veteran I was plagued with sinusitis from my tour in the Gulf War. I suffered for years with a debilitating condition no other ENT could diagnose. DR Imber immediately identified the problem with a high level of confidence and surgically corrected the issue. 20 years later no issues
    About Dr. Paul Imber, DO

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1245308147
    Education & Certifications

    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Metropolitan Hospital
    Saint Joseph's College
