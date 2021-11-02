Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Hyde, MD
Dr. Paul Hyde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with UCSD|University Witwatersrand
Dr. Hyde works at
Locations
Walter F. Merdinger Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 660, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 452-5054
Scripps Memorial Hospital-la Jolla9888 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 626-4123
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Hyde saved my life surgically and supported my recovery with his kindness and healing experience. I’d have been a better doctor myself had I experienced his care before I retired. An expert in all aspects of providing healthcare.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1225056906
- UCSD|University Witwatersrand
- Johannesburg Genl Hospital S A
- General Surgery
