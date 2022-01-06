Overview

Dr. Paul Huynh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University TX Med Br



Dr. Huynh works at Advanced Eye/Laser Ctr CA Inc in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.