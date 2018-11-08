Dr. Paul Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hunter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ROANOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Hunter & Associates Pllc830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 402, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 343-4177
-
2
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc.800 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 343-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunter?
He is the best obgyn around! He is very helpful! He actually cares about his patients not there money. He is very polite! He goes to the desk and tells the people what he wants instead of the patient telling them. His office got me in and got me right back out I didn’t have to wait longer than 5 to 10 min. I will never go to another obgyn!
About Dr. Paul Hunter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1487657631
Education & Certifications
- ROANOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.