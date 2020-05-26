Dr. Hund III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Hund III, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hund III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Hund III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Center of Saint Augustine1400 US Highway 1 S, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 829-2286
- 2 10 Florida Park Dr Ste A, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 445-1279
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hund III?
I had a very positive experience with Dr. Hund. He thoroughly explained options for corrective lenses following cataract surgery, and I was able to read without glasses the morning after my first eye was done. I am highly pleased with the outcome, and found the Eye Center's nurses and technicians professional and well trained.
About Dr. Paul Hund III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750382487
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hund III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hund III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hund III works at
Dr. Hund III has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hund III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hund III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hund III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hund III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hund III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.