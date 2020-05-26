See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Paul Hund III, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Hund III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Hund III works at Eye Center Of Saint Augustine in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center of Saint Augustine
    1400 US Highway 1 S, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 829-2286
  2. 2
    10 Florida Park Dr Ste A, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 445-1279

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Paul Hund III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750382487
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hund III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hund III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hund III has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hund III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hund III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hund III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hund III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hund III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

