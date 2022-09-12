Dr. Paul Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hughes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Kevin S Finnesey MD A Professional Corporation100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 504, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 343-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
He is a very smart & caring orthopedic surgeon. He helped me make a great full recovery from a broken wrist & knee cap. I would recommend Dr Hughes to everyone I know!
About Dr. Paul Hughes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851361695
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy
- The George Washington University
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.