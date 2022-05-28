Overview

Dr. Paul Hudock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Broadview Heights, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.