Overview

Dr. Paul Hubbell, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.



Dr. Hubbell works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.