Dr. Paul Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Huang, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
1
San Jose Medical Group - Samaritan2585 Samaritan Dr Ste 600, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1482
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huang is an excellent physician, even if he is very busy, he takes time to listen. He is a hospitalist as well as running an office and is often called to the ICU to save a life at the hospital. This is why at times he is not available. Most doctors who I know are hospitalists do not even run an office because they are too often in the ICU saving lives.
About Dr. Paul Huang, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1689753337
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
