Overview

Dr. Paul Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Huang works at Swedish Cardiovascular Diagnostic Imaging - Seattle in Seattle, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.