Dr. Paul Hruby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hruby, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hruby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Nebraska Medical Center
Dr. Hruby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates P.A.9800 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (201) 219-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hruby?
I have been seeing Dr Hruby for 6 yrs. On my first visit, which I had a very long wait time, he performed several test that were new to me. The clinic has a working procedure, certain tests or meds are performed first, then you will wait again for the results and then you will see the Dr. Dr Hruby needed all the test information before he saw me. Once I got to him, he explained everything and answered all my questions. He saved my eyesight along with the changes I also was required to do. No salt and keeping my BP lowered. I did take the eye injections for a while but after the first one I realized it was no big deal and it would save my eyesight. Dr Hruby is usually on schedule but can also have emergencies, delaying appts. His personality is matter of fact and he does stay on track. I continue to trust him to do the best for my vision and I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Hruby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174729016
Education & Certifications
- Nebraska Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hruby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hruby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hruby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hruby works at
Dr. Hruby has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hruby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hruby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hruby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hruby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hruby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.