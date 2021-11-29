Dr. Paul Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Howard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
1
Infuseable Healthcare LLC8763 E Bell Rd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 485-5440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Desert Spine and Sports Physicians8670 E Shea Blvd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 485-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howard has been a fantastic doctor and I am fortunate that I found him. He has saved my life on numerous occasions. i have highly recommended him to friends and family
About Dr. Paul Howard, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1811081375
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U Ariz Hlth Scis Ctr
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
