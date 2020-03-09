Overview

Dr. Paul House, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. House works at Neurosurgical Associates in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.