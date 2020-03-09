Dr. Paul House, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul House, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul House, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. House works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 950, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5792Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. House performed an MVD (microvascular Decompression) on me for trigeminal neuralgia (TN) in December 2016. From the minute I met Dr. House, I knew he was the man to help me. He has a great bedside manner and was even joking with me prior to surgery. When I woke up from the surgery, I knew he had taken care of my problem. I was able to eat solid foods for the first time in months. I got my life back, my wife got her husband and my children got their father. I can't thank Dr. House for saving my life. He is an amazing man and surgeon.
About Dr. Paul House, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. House has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
