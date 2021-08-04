See All Neurosurgeons in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Paul Houle, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Houle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

Dr. Houle works at Hatfield Cardiology LLC in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hatfield Cardiology LLC
    46 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 771-0006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital
  • Falmouth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Dr. Houle was able to use minimally invasive surgery to help with lower back pain with pain running down my leg. I was told time and again "nothing could be done." I'm 1 month out from surgery and pain free. I would recommend him to anyone who thinks "nothing can be done. "
    Kel — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Houle, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184624330
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Colby College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Houle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houle works at Hatfield Cardiology LLC in Hyannis, MA. View the full address on Dr. Houle’s profile.

    Dr. Houle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Houle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

