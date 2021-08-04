Dr. Paul Houle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Houle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Houle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Locations
Hatfield Cardiology LLC46 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-0006
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Houle was able to use minimally invasive surgery to help with lower back pain with pain running down my leg. I was told time and again "nothing could be done." I'm 1 month out from surgery and pain free. I would recommend him to anyone who thinks "nothing can be done. "
About Dr. Paul Houle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Colby College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Houle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houle.
