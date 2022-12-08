Overview

Dr. Paul Horn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Horn works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.