Dr. Paul Horn, MD
Dr. Paul Horn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists601 W 5th Ave Ste 400, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 344-2663
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists212 E Central Ave Ste 140, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (888) 660-2663
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Dr. Horn gave me the best care. I got an injection in my hand for trigger finger, the shot didn’t even hurt.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Upstate Medical Univeristy
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University Of Washington Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
