Dr. Paul Horn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (69)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Horn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.

Dr. Horn works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists
    601 W 5th Ave Ste 400, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 344-2663
    Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists
    212 E Central Ave Ste 140, Spokane, WA 99208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 660-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Wrist Fracture
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Wrist Fracture

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Horn gave me the best care. I got an injection in my hand for trigger finger, the shot didn’t even hurt.
    About Dr. Paul Horn, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902872161
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    • SUNY Upstate Medical Univeristy
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • University Of Washington Medicine
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horn works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Horn’s profile.

    Dr. Horn has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

