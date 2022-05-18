Overview

Dr. Paul Horenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Horenstein works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA and Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.