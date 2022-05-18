Dr. Paul Horenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Horenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Horenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Horenstein works at
Locations
Premier Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Associates Ltd525 Jamestown St Ste 105, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 482-6693
Premier Orthopaedics2004 Sproul Rd Ste 102, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 353-0800
Premier Orthopaedics1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2302, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-3145
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Horenstein for years. He always takes the time to listen to you and makes you feel like you are heard, he is honest and upfront. He is the best at giving needles/injections, I never feel it. They get you in to see the Dr. pretty quick, especially when you are in pain, and I never seem to have a problem getting my medication refills called in when needed. I highly recommend Dr. Horenstein if you suffer from any type of knees problems as I do.
About Dr. Paul Horenstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Horenstein works at
Dr. Horenstein has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
