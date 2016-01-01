See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Paul Hong, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Paul Hong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Hong works at Sutter NeuroScience Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sutter NeuroScience Medical Group
    2800 L St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Amador Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Paul Hong, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1326333147
    Education & Certifications

    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong works at Sutter NeuroScience Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hong’s profile.

    Dr. Hong has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

