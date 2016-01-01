Dr. Paul Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Hong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
Sutter NeuroScience Medical Group2800 L St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Hong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
