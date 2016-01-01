Overview

Dr. Paul Holoye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Holoye works at McAllen Oncology in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.