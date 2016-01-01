See All Oncologists in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Paul Holoye, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Holoye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Holoye works at McAllen Oncology in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McAllen Oncology
    5401 N G St Ste 300, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 217-7000
  2. 2
    Oncology Consultants PA
    2130 W Holcombe Blvd # 10, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 600-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy for Treatment of Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Paul Holoye, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1497716401
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Md Anderson Tumor Institute
    Residency
    • Bronx Va Hospital
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Holoye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holoye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holoye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holoye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holoye has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holoye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Holoye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holoye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holoye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holoye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

