Overview

Dr. Paul Holmwood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.



Dr. Holmwood works at Eye Care & Vision Associates in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Drusen and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.