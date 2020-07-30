See All Otolaryngologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Paul Holden, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Holden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Dr. Holden works at Scottsdale Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Plastic Surgeons Plc.
    15757 N 78th St Ste A, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 787-5815

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abscess
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abscess

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2020
    Please do not waste your time with anyone else Dr. Holden is simply amazing!
    Warda Sis. — Jul 30, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Holden, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093986804
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy Of Facial Plastic and Recon Surg
    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holden works at Scottsdale Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Holden’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

