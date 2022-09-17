Overview

Dr. Paul Holcomb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Holcomb works at Blount Heart Consultants in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.