Dr. Paul Holcomb, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Holcomb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Locations
East Tennessee Heart Consultants PC162 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 982-7681
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent medical ideas and procedures, with wonderful staff
About Dr. Paul Holcomb, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- St. Thomas Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Dr. Holcomb works at
