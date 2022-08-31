See All Registered Nurses in New London, WI
Dr. Paul Hoell, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Hoell, MD is a Registered Nurse in New London, WI. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.

Dr. Hoell works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London in New London, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London
    1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4659
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4658
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Waupaca
    902 RIVERSIDE DR, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4660
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr Hoell and staff were so nice. They explained my MRI results and showed me where and why I had pain in my lower back. He was able to put his finger on the exact spot where I had pain and felt an injection in that area would bring me pain relief. I have the utmost confidence in him that he will help my situation. He is very personable, professional, and knowledgeable. I would recommend him as someone to see for pain management.
    Joyce Wage — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Hoell, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1982615431
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • St. Luke's Hospital - Milwaukee
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Hoell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

