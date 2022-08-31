Overview

Dr. Paul Hoell, MD is a Registered Nurse in New London, WI. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Dr. Hoell works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London in New London, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI and Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.