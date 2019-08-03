Overview

Dr. Paul Hobeika, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Hobeika works at Paul Hobeika MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.