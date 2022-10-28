Dr. Paul Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Ho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Cor Cardiovascular Specialists1399 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 11, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-1770
John Muir Health1450 Treat Blvd Ste 220B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 937-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ho is very experienced and caring. He listens well and does a good follow-up. His team responds easily to demands. I find him very focused on my well-being, and mostly very thorough in his testing. I have been seeing him for a few years now, and feel completely confident that I am receiving top care.
About Dr. Paul Ho, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1730186677
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- Deaconess Hosp-Harvard
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.