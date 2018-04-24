Dr. Paul Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hicks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Hicks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Dr. Hicks works at
Locations
-
1
Aleksander J Rupik MD600 Ivy St Ste 205, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hicks?
I had quad bypass surgery in 2006.DR.Hicks examined my arteries before hand and found blocked arteries.I was told that I would be good for 10 years after the quad bypass.Well it is now 2018 and I am still going on and am 73 yrs. old now.I also quit smoking cold turkey a few years ago.
About Dr. Paul Hicks, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255366217
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks works at
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.