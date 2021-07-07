Overview

Dr. Paul Herzwurm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Herzwurm works at Legend Orthopaedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.