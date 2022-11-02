Dr. Paul Herring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Herring, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Herring, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.
Dr. Herring works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - North Charleston2861 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-5511Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herring?
Very good
About Dr. Paul Herring, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902829625
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp, Ophthalmology Greenville Hosp System, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herring accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herring works at
Dr. Herring has seen patients for Cataract, Pinguecula and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.