Dr. Paul Henson, MD

Urology
3 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Henson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Henson works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E780, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(13)
About Dr. Paul Henson, MD

  • Urology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1699722892
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Henson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Henson works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Henson’s profile.

Dr. Henson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

