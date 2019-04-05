Overview

Dr. Paul Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They completed their fellowship with Arkansas Children's Hospital



Dr. Henry works at Henry Eye Clinic in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.