Dr. Paul Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They completed their fellowship with Arkansas Children's Hospital
Locations
Henry Eye Clinic741 E Van Asche Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 442-5227Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurologic Relief Center Pllc22 W COLT SQUARE DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 442-5227Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Henry Eye Clinic is far and away the best medical experience I’ve ever experienced. I had double cataract surgery and it was not only very professionally done but the staff and Dr. Henry were excellent. Everyone went way beyond and above to make sure That all my needs and questions were taken care of promptly. I highly recommend Henry Eye Clinic for all your optical needs.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Children's Hospital
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Hendrix College
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
