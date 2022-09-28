Overview

Dr. Paul Hendrix, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Ascension St. John Sapulpa and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Hendrix works at Dr. Paul Hendrix in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.