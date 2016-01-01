See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hendrix works at Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA, Fredericksburg, VA and Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive
    1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 369-9282
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue
    7601 Forest Ave Ste 336, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 369-9378
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Spotsylvania Pkwy
    4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 303, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 203-2718
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Williamsburg
    5388 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 120A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 208-3802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306039730
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • St. Francis Hospital And Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendrix has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hendrix has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

