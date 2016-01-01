Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 369-9282
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue7601 Forest Ave Ste 336, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 369-9378Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Spotsylvania Pkwy4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 303, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 203-2718
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Williamsburg5388 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 120A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 208-3802
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1306039730
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- St. Francis Hospital And Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
