Dr. Paul Hendrix, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hendrix works at Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA, Fredericksburg, VA and Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.