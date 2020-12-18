Overview

Dr. Paul Hebig, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Hebig works at Halifax Health Medical Center in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Hutchinson Island, FL, Vero Beach, FL and Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.