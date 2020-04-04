Overview

Dr. Paul Hatcher Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Leconte Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.