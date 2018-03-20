Dr. Haser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Haser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Haser, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ Nj Med School
Dr. Haser works at
Locations
OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5982Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OBH General & Bariatric Surgery9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 240-8446Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haser spent extra time caring for my mother, and provided compassionate care for her under very difficult conditions. He is not just a doctor, but a real physician.
About Dr. Paul Haser, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, German and Spanish
- 1164487724
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- Vascular Surgery
