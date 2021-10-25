Dr. Paul Hartzfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hartzfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Hartzfeld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Hartzfeld works at
Locations
Neurology & Neuroscience Assocs701 White Pond Dr Ste 300, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 572-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Medina Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor very patient explained procedure in detail very satisfied.
About Dr. Paul Hartzfeld, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1306055074
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartzfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartzfeld accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartzfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartzfeld works at
Dr. Hartzfeld has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartzfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.