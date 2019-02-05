Dr. Paul Hartendorp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartendorp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hartendorp, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hartendorp, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Paul Hartendorp, MD520 Franklin Ave Ste 222, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 741-9562
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartendorp is the most caring and compassionate doctor I have ever met. I have complete confidence in his judgement and recommendations. I have recommended him to all family members and they are all equally impressed with his caring and compassionate manner. Even if I have to wait for my appointment, I know it is because he is taking time to provide the patient ahead of me with his excellent care.
About Dr. Paul Hartendorp, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1285734673
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- U Tex
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartendorp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartendorp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartendorp has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartendorp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartendorp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartendorp.
