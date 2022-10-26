Dr. Paul Harnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Harnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Harnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with Einstein
Dr. Harnick works at
Locations
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Harnick, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Cantonese
- 1770549610
Education & Certifications
- Einstein
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harnick works at
Dr. Harnick has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harnick speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.