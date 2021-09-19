Dr. Paul Harlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- NJ
- Hackensack
- Dr. Paul Harlow, MD
Dr. Paul Harlow, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Harlow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
Dr. Harlow works at
Locations
-
1
Humg Ped Cure and Beyond96 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-8987
-
2
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5336
-
3
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 591-2631
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Sunburn
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin K Deficiency
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Harlow?
He was my pediatrician when I was a child and I was ecstatic to find out he was still practicing when my son was born. He is knowledgeable, has a great bedside manner, and immediately puts even the most anxious first time parents at ease. He is the absolute best.
About Dr. Paul Harlow, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1659349272
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harlow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harlow works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.