Dr. Paul Haney, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Haney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital.
Dr. Haney works at
Locations
Kosciusko Medical Group General Surgery1000 Provident Dr Ste C, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 267-8728
Warsaw Surgical Specialties1000 Med Park Dr Ste C, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 267-8728
Northwood Physicians Inc.1001 N Main St Ste 1, Nappanee, IN 46550 Directions (574) 773-2509
Hospital Affiliations
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He has always been on time never rushed. Always has a great attitude and fun to joke with. Very good about answering questions and concerns.
About Dr. Paul Haney, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haney has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.