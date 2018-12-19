Dr. Paul Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Hamilton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
-
1
Paul M. Hamilton MD7707 San Jacinto Pl Ste 300, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 227-1300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
Excellent Psychiatrist . Dr. Paul Hamilton did an excellent job working with my adolescent daughter dealing with depression, anxiety, and other things. We tried different psychiatrist in the past but Dr. Hamilton provided the professional help we couldn't find elsewhere. He is a great listener, provided the right diagnosis and provided my daughter with the right mental help she needs.
About Dr. Paul Hamilton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1689801870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.